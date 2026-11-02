Hyundai Bayon Mileage Revealed

Prices start at Rs. 10 lakh

Review to go live soon

Hyundai introduced the Bayon, a mid-size SUV that replaces the Creta in its portfolio, while the latter moves up the ladder. The model is priced from Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and is currently available only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

This naturally aspirated four-cylinder motor is paired with six-speed manual and CVT (aka IVT) units. The power output stands at 113bhp and 144Nm. The manual and automatic versions are claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 17.20kmpl and 18.60kmpl, respectively. We have driven the new Bayon SUV, and our review will be live at 1PM on 5 November.

Key feature highlights of the Hyundai Bayon include all-LED lighting, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, Level 2 ADAS, blind-spot monitor, dual 12.3-inch screens, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, six airbags, ambient lighting, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, and paddle shifters.

The Bayon has a wide colour palette of 10 shades, including monotone and dual-tone paints. Further, customers have the option of choosing from seven variants, namely HX2, HX3, HX3+, HX5, HX6, HX8, and HX10. The Indian arm of the Korean automobile manufacturer has already commenced deliveries of the model last week. It rivals the Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris, Nissan Tekton, Tata Sierra, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Renault Duster, and the Tata Harrier.