CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Bayon Mileage Revealed

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image
    Aditya Nadkarni
    49,053 Views
    Hyundai Bayon Mileage Revealed
    • Prices start at Rs. 10 lakh
    • Review to go live soon

    Hyundai introduced the Bayon, a mid-size SUV that replaces the Creta in its portfolio, while the latter moves up the ladder. The model is priced from Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and is currently available only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    This naturally aspirated four-cylinder motor is paired with six-speed manual and CVT (aka IVT) units. The power output stands at 113bhp and 144Nm. The manual and automatic versions are claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 17.20kmpl and 18.60kmpl, respectively. We have driven the new Bayon SUV, and our review will be live at 1PM on 5 November.

    Key feature highlights of the Hyundai Bayon include all-LED lighting, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, Level 2 ADAS, blind-spot monitor, dual 12.3-inch screens, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, six airbags, ambient lighting, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, and paddle shifters.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Bayon has a wide colour palette of 10 shades, including monotone and dual-tone paints. Further, customers have the option of choosing from seven variants, namely HX2, HX3, HX3+, HX5, HX6, HX8, and HX10. The Indian arm of the Korean automobile manufacturer has already commenced deliveries of the model last week. It rivals the Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris, Nissan Tekton, Tata Sierra, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Renault Duster, and the Tata Harrier.

    Hyundai Bayon Image
    Hyundai Bayon
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Lower-spec next-gen Hyundai Creta Spied on Test
     Next 
    Seltos leads Kia Sales for Festival Season

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Bayon Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Bayon Detailed Walkaround | Features, Prices, Variants & Detailed
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Bayon Detailed Walkaround | Features, Prices, Variants & Detailed
    By CarWale Team
    98558 Views
    125 Likes
    Hyundai Bayon Revealed | Features, Interior & Engine Options Detailed
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Bayon Revealed | Features, Interior & Engine Options Detailed
    By CarWale Team
    86364 Views
    142 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 7.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric
    Rs. 78.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Nov
    Maserati GranCabrio Folgore EV
    Maserati GranCabrio Folgore EV
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV
    Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV
    Rs. 3.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati Grecale Folgore EV
    Maserati Grecale Folgore EV
    Rs. 1.90 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati MCPura
    Maserati MCPura
    Rs. 4.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GranCabrio
    Maserati GranCabrio
    Rs. 2.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Rs. 2.62 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GT2 Stradale
    Maserati GT2 Stradale
    Rs. 5.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mini Cooper SE Facelift
    Mini Cooper SE Facelift

    Rs. 55.00 - 58.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Denza Z9 GT
    Denza Z9 GT

    Rs. 1.25 - 1.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Denza D9
    Denza D9

    Rs. 85.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift
    Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift

    Rs. 20.00 - 33.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volvo ES90
    Volvo ES90

    Rs. 70.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW M3
    BMW M3

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW M5 Touring
    BMW M5 Touring

    Rs. 2.70 - 3.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Virtus Facelift
    Volkswagen Virtus Facelift

    Rs. 10.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Bayon
    Hyundai Bayon
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    26th Oct
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Bayon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 11.72 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 12.00 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 11.33 Lakh
    PuneRs. 11.89 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 11.99 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.01 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 11.91 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 11.59 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.27 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Bayon Detailed Walkaround | Features, Prices, Variants & Detailed
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Bayon Detailed Walkaround | Features, Prices, Variants & Detailed
    By CarWale Team
    98558 Views
    125 Likes
    Hyundai Bayon Revealed | Features, Interior & Engine Options Detailed
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Bayon Revealed | Features, Interior & Engine Options Detailed
    By CarWale Team
    86364 Views
    142 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale