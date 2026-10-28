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    Hyundai Bayon HX3 vs Kia Seltos HTE: What the Extra Rs. 35,000 Gets You

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    Jay Shah
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    Hyundai Bayon HX3 vs Kia Seltos HTE: What the Extra Rs. 35,000 Gets You
    • Seltos HTE is priced at Rs. 11.25 lakh, ex-showroom
    • Bayon HX3 costs Rs. 10.90 lakh, ex-showroom

    Since the Hyundai Bayon went on sale, most comparisons have set it against its siblings, the Venue and the Creta, with which it shares a price ladder. There is another way to look at it. The Kia Seltos is the larger car and sits on the newer K3 platform, and its base HTE variant costs Rs. 11.25 lakh, against Rs. 10.90 lakh for the Bayon HX3 (both prices ex-showroom). With the next-generation Creta still some way off in 2027, the Rs. 35,000 gap raises a fair question about what it buys you.

    Exterior Engine Shot

    Both use the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with a six-speed manual and identical output of 113bhp and about 144Nm. Both get six airbags, ESC, hill-start assist, a tyre pressure monitor, rear parking sensors, a rear camera, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and manual AC with rear vents.

    The Seltos HTE then pulls ahead in a few areas. It gets cruise control, which the Bayon offers only from the HX5, and height-adjustable front seat belts. It has disc brakes on all four wheels, while the HX3 makes do with rear drums. Kia also lists a rear occupant alert, a rollover sensor, downhill brake control, a passenger airbag cut-off switch and auto headlamps as standard. The Seltos also pairs a 12-inch LCD with a 4.2-inch colour display in the cluster, while the Bayon HX3 gets only a 4.2-inch colour display.

    The Bayon HX3 has one equipment advantage. It comes with a smart key and push-button start, which the Seltos offers only from higher up the range, with the HTE making do with keyless entry and central locking.

    Kia Seltos

    Hyundai Bayon

    Length (in mm)

    4460

    4245

    Width (in mm)

    1830

    1810

    Height (in mm)

    1635

    1605

    Wheelbase (in mm)

    2690

    2600

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Seltos is 215mm longer, 20mm wider and 30mm taller, with a wheelbase that is 90mm longer also resulting to a roomier cabin. The Bayon has a larger boot at 505 litres, against 447 litres for the Seltos. Furthermore, the Seltos also has a 47-litre fuel tank, against 43 litres for the Bayon.

    The Seltos carries a five-star Bharat NCAP rating, which Kia says applies to all variants. Hyundai says the Bayon is engineered for five-star safety, based on its internal assessment, and the car is yet to be crash-tested.

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