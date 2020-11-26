Hyundai Bayon announced as brand’s new mini crossover for Europe

-Hyundai Bayon will be the entry level SUV for the car maker

-It is expected to launch in the first half of 2021 for the European market

Hyundai Motor has announced the name of its new upcoming B-segment SUV for the European market. The upcoming SUV named ‘Bayon’ will be an all-new model and positioned as the entry level model in the brand’s SUV line-up joining the elder siblings Kona, Tucson, Nexo and Santa Fe.

Primarily targeted for the European car buyers, the name Bayon is also inspired by the city of Bayonne in France. It is not the first time the South Korean car manufacturer has named its cars motivated by different places. Even the Tucson and Santa Fe nameplates are derived from the cities of Arizona and New Mexico.

The Hyundai Bayon will be launched in the first half of 2021 in Europe. Given its compact size and positioning, the Bayon is likely to share its platform and powertrain with the latest i20. Upon launch overseas, it is likely to lock horns with the Toyota Yaris Cross and Ford Puma. As for India, Hyundai is looking to explore the micro SUV segment which currently comprises the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Mahindra KUV100. However, there is no official announcement by the company and it might be a plan for the distant future.

Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President of Marketing & Product said, “Hyundai is strongly established in the European SUV market already, in terms of our model range as well as our sales success. By launching a new, additional B-segment model as the entry point into our SUV line-up, we see a great opportunity to cover European customers’ demand even better and to increase our offering in a highly popular segment.”