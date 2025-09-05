Hyundai Aura SX Variant Gets More Features: Prices Start at Rs. 8.24 Lakh

Available in two versions

Six key feature additions over the outgoing derivative

Hyundai India has updated the feature list of the Aura with immediate effect. Applicable to the SX variant, the prices of the refreshed version start at Rs. 8.24 lakh (ex-showroom). There are six new features in this variant, details of which we will now dive into.

The Hyundai Aura SX variant receives feature enhancements in the form of projector headlamps, automatic climate control, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera with static guidelines, smart key with push-button start/stop, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The updated SX variant of the Hyundai Aura is offered with a 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine that generates 82bhp and 114Nm, while the CNG version develops 68bhp and 95Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. The petrol and CNG versions are priced at Rs. 8.24 lakh and Rs. 9.20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. In other news, Hyundai recently launched special editions for multiple models like the Creta, Alcazar, Creta Electric, and the i20, and you can read all about it on our website.