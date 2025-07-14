Hyundai Aura S AMT Launched in India at Rs. 8.07 lakh

New entry-level automatic variant

Lowest price in the segment

The Hyundai Aura compact saloon has now got a new entry-level variant - S AMT, priced Rs. 70,000 more than the equivalent S MT variant, and has the same feature list and design elements. The engine in question is Hyundai's 1.2-litre unit, producing 82bhp and 114Nm. This setup is mated to a five-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) system.

The price point of Rs 8.07 lakh makes this the lowest amongst its chief rivals—the Dzire and the Amaze, both of whose entry-level AT variants are priced at Rs 8.34 lakh and Rs 9.39 lakh, respectively. You do have the Tata Tigor, whose entry-level AT variant is priced at Rs 7.35 lakh, but this vehicle is a segment lower, when compared model-to-model. Feature highlights of the Aura S include ESC, LED DRLs, six airbags, Highline TPMS, and power mirrors with integrated ORVMs.

Commenting on the introduction of the new variant, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, 'At HMIL, we are committed to making smart mobility accessible to a wider set of customers. The introduction of an advanced AMT transmission in the Hyundai AURA S AMT reflects our continuous efforts to democratise technology and enhance convenience for customers. With this introduction, we aim to redefine the value proposition in the entry segment by offering superior comfort, safety, performance, and convenience at an affordable price.'