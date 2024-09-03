CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Aura CNG E variant launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.49 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    19,199 Views
    Hyundai Aura CNG E variant launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.49 lakh
    • Most affordable CNG variant in the Aura range
    • Sits below the S variant

    Hyundai Motor India has launched an entry-level E variant under the Aura CNG range, with prices starting at Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). According to the carmaker, this offering is a direct response to the growing demand for more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles in the Indian market.

    Exterior Front View

    The Hyundai Aura CNG E variant is equipped with front power windows, height-adjustable driver seat, adjustable rear seat headrests, and a 3.5-inch MID. Elsewhere, it receives Z-shaped LED taillights, six airbags, three-point seat belts for all seats, seatbelt reminder system, speed alert system, and ABS with EBD.

    Powering the new CNG variant in the Aura range is a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired exclusively with a five-speed manual transmission. While the petrol mode develops 82bhp and 114Nm, the CNG mode belts out 68bhp and 95Nm. Further, it has a claimed mileage of 28.4km/kg.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Commenting on the launch, Tarun Garg, Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Hyundai Motor India, said, 'At Hyundai, we continuously strive to innovate and offer products that resonate with the needs of our customers. The Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG E trim is a testament to our commitment to providing eco-friendly mobility solutions without compromising on style, safety, or performance. With over two lakh units sold since launch, the Hyundai Aura is more than just a sedan; it is a statement of style, comfort, and advanced technology, designed for the modern, discerning consumer. We are confident that this new variant will further elevate the ownership experience for our customers and provide them with more options to make their choice as per their needs.'

    Hyundai Aura Image
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    MG Windsor alloy wheel design revealed
     Next 
    India-bound new Audi Q5 fully revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Aura Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.23 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor
    Tata Tigor
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV
    Tata Tigor EV
    Rs. 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact Sedan Cars
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th SEP
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Rs. 2.25 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th SEP
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd SEP
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Rs. 2.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st AUG
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Rs. 3.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th AUG
    Audi Q8
    Audi Q8
    Rs. 1.17 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Sep 2024
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    Rs. 1.75 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    16th Sep 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New EV9
    Kia New EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New Carnival
    Kia New Carnival

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Magnite facelift
    Nissan Magnite facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class
    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

    Rs. 80.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)
    BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

    Rs. 30.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th SEP
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Aura Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.61 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.94 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.41 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.73 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.87 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.43 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.76 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.62 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.20 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Aura CNG E variant launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.49 lakh