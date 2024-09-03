Hyundai Aura CNG E variant launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.49 lakh

Most affordable CNG variant in the Aura range

Sits below the S variant

Hyundai Motor India has launched an entry-level E variant under the Aura CNG range, with prices starting at Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). According to the carmaker, this offering is a direct response to the growing demand for more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles in the Indian market.

The Hyundai Aura CNG E variant is equipped with front power windows, height-adjustable driver seat, adjustable rear seat headrests, and a 3.5-inch MID. Elsewhere, it receives Z-shaped LED taillights, six airbags, three-point seat belts for all seats, seatbelt reminder system, speed alert system, and ABS with EBD.

Powering the new CNG variant in the Aura range is a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired exclusively with a five-speed manual transmission. While the petrol mode develops 82bhp and 114Nm, the CNG mode belts out 68bhp and 95Nm. Further, it has a claimed mileage of 28.4km/kg.

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Garg, Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Hyundai Motor India, said, 'At Hyundai, we continuously strive to innovate and offer products that resonate with the needs of our customers. The Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG E trim is a testament to our commitment to providing eco-friendly mobility solutions without compromising on style, safety, or performance. With over two lakh units sold since launch, the Hyundai Aura is more than just a sedan; it is a statement of style, comfort, and advanced technology, designed for the modern, discerning consumer. We are confident that this new variant will further elevate the ownership experience for our customers and provide them with more options to make their choice as per their needs.'