Hyundai Announces Two New SUVs for Indian Market in FY27

One ICE and EV SUV

Brand new nameplates

Hyundai has announced that it will launch two brand-new SUVs for the Indian market in FY27. One will be a mid-size vehicle while the other will be a compact electric SUV. These will be Hyundai’s first new nameplates in India in over four years and set the stage for its bigger launch plans that will start in 2027.

Mid-size

Given that there is a new Creta on the horizon, this one is expected to stand in a similar price bracket. The next-gen Creta is expected to get bigger in terms of size, appeal and consequently pricing as well. This will leave a space where the current car sits and that gap is expected to be filled in by the new model. The most probable candidate for this will be the Bayon SUV. It is expected to be the same size as the current Creta and mostly get the same engine options. Hyundai always been one to have a two-prong approach to every segment it battles in and this will be prong number 2 in the compact SUV fight

Sub-compact EV

While the mid-SUV fight does not have a fully formed picture at the moment, what is more clear is the compact electric SUV that will be the second launch of 2027. It is expected to be the sister car to the Kia Syros EV and will once again be a completely new nameplate for India. However, it is expected to have the same powertrain, dimensions and features. This will be Hyundai's answer to cars like the Tata Nexon EV, Kia Syros EV, Renault Bridger EV and its sister car from Nissan.

Potential for growth

Both vehicles represent potential growth in the immediate term. The mid-SUV segment is ruled by Hyundai, thanks to the Creta, and its expanded presence will cement its hold among its rivals. The EV segment is a new one, and now that the segment in which the Creta electric plays has filled this is the next big growth area in terms of customer demand.