CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Announces Two New SUVs for Indian Market in FY27

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    28,446 Views
    Hyundai Announces Two New SUVs for Indian Market in FY27
    • One ICE and EV SUV
    • Brand new nameplates

    Hyundai has announced that it will launch two brand-new SUVs for the Indian market in FY27. One will be a mid-size vehicle while the other will be a compact electric SUV. These will be Hyundai’s first new nameplates in India in over four years and set the stage for its bigger launch plans that will start in 2027.

    Mid-size

    Given that there is a new Creta on the horizon, this one is expected to stand in a similar price bracket. The next-gen Creta is expected to get bigger in terms of size, appeal and consequently pricing as well. This will leave a space where the current car sits and that gap is expected to be filled in by the new model. The most probable candidate for this will be the Bayon SUV. It is expected to be the same size as the current Creta and mostly get the same engine options. Hyundai always been one to have a two-prong approach to every segment it battles in and this will be prong number 2 in the compact SUV fight

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    Sub-compact EV

    While the mid-SUV fight does not have a fully formed picture at the moment, what is more clear is the compact electric SUV that will be the second launch of 2027. It is expected to be the sister car to the Kia Syros EV and will once again be a completely new nameplate for India. However, it is expected to have the same powertrain, dimensions and features. This will be Hyundai's answer to cars like the Tata Nexon EV, Kia Syros EV, Renault Bridger EV and its sister car from Nissan.

    Potential for growth

    Both vehicles represent potential growth in the immediate term. The mid-SUV segment is ruled by Hyundai, thanks to the Creta, and its expanded presence will cement its hold among its rivals. The EV segment is a new one, and now that the segment in which the Creta electric plays has filled this is the next big growth area in terms of customer demand.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Why Diesel Cars Refuse to Quit in India
     Next 
    Lamborghini Revuelto SV Spied Testing: To Debut Later This Year?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense
    youtube-icon
    Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense
    By CarWale Team30 May 2019
    753445 Views
    2699 Likes
    Hyundai Venue 2025 Review | What’s New & Is It Worth the Upgrade?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Venue 2025 Review | What’s New & Is It Worth the Upgrade?
    By CarWale Team13 Nov 2025
    48708 Views
    162 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M440i
    BMW M440i
    Rs. 1.09 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd May
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Rs. 55.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Apr
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
    Rs. 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Apr
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 8.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    VinFast VF MPV 7
    VinFast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 24.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 89.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Sierra EV
    Launching in 6 days
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda City Facelift
    Honda City Facelift

    Rs. 12.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd May 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda ZR-V
    Honda ZR-V

    Rs. 40.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd May 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Epiq
    Skoda Epiq

    Rs. 21.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Superb
    Skoda New Superb

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mini Countryman C
    Mini Countryman C

    Rs. 58.00 - 58.50 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 5.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.82 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.53 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.48 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.98 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.51 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.26 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.48 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.60 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.25 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense
    youtube-icon
    Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense
    By CarWale Team30 May 2019
    753445 Views
    2699 Likes
    Hyundai Venue 2025 Review | What’s New & Is It Worth the Upgrade?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Venue 2025 Review | What’s New & Is It Worth the Upgrade?
    By CarWale Team13 Nov 2025
    48708 Views
    162 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Announces Two New SUVs for Indian Market in FY27