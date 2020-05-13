Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai announces special offers for medical professionals this month

May 13, 2020, 06:30 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
282 Views
Write a comment
Hyundai India has formulated various offers and discounts especially for all the healthcare professionals across India. These offers are valid for this month and can be availed across all Hyundai authorised dealerships in the country.

The carmaker is requesting all its customers to be safe and honouring all those risking their lives daily by fighting the Coronavirus pandemic on the forefront. All the exclusive offers for medical professionals, doctors and nurses are a token of appreciation for their efforts for being in the frontline. All detailed information can be availed from Hyundai dealerships.

Hyundai Aura Exterior

Hyundai has constantly been coming up with relief measures and new initiatives amidst this global crisis due to the pandemic. And yesterday, on International Nurses Day, which is celebrated around the globe on 12 May every year, Hyundai announced these special offers to mark the contributions nurses make to the society.

This COVID-19 outbreak is a great reminder of the important role all these healthcare professionals play by continuing to work during epidemics and pandemics. It feels good to see different manufacturers coming up with various initiatives and relief campaigns. Such schemes are indeed a great gesture to reward essential service provides and show appreciation to them.

Hyundai Aura Exterior
