    Hyundai announces discount offers for June 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Kona Electric gets the highest discount

    - No offers on the Creta, Venue, Verna, Tucson, and the Elantra

    With favourable sales last month and leading the mid-size SUV segment with the Creta, Hyundai has gained back demand for nearly all its models. To keep the momentum going, the carmaker has announced huge discounts on several vehicles in its lineup for June 2021. Let us understand the model-wise offers.

    The Grandi10 Nios and Aura are up for grabs this month with attractive offers. The Turbo versions of both cars are available with a cash discount of Rs 35,000. The Magna trim of the Nios 1.2-litre petrol can be had with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 while the Era, Sportz, and Asta get lowered discount of Rs 15,000. Meanwhile, all the variants of the 1.2-litre petrol Aura are available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000. The AMT trims of both models receive Rs 10,000 as a cash discount. The exchange bonus and corporate discounts are unchanged at Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, each. 

    The Hyundai Kona EV gets the highest discount benefit with a cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh. The premium hatchback offering – the i20 iMT Turbo trim is offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 while the diesel version only gets an exchange bonus and corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively. 

    The Era and CNG variants of the Hyundai Santro hatchback are available for a cash discount of Rs 10,000 while the Magna, Sportz, and Asta trims attract a cash discount of Rs 25,000. The exchange bonus and corporate discount remain uniform as like its siblings. This month there are no offers on the Creta, Elantra, Tucson, Venue, and Verna. 

    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    ₹ 6.85 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
