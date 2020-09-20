CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai announces different premium assurance programs

    Hyundai announces different premium assurance programs

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,691 Views
    Hyundai announces different premium assurance programs

    - Various packages at low rates

    - Special benefits for Elantra and Tucson owners

    - Exclusive privileges for select customers

    Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced special offers, discounts and packages under its 'Assurance Program'. These can be availed by Tucson and Elantra customers under the premium assurance program.

    Hyundai Elantra Left Front Three Quarter

    Owners of both these premium cars get three years of roadside assistance, blue link subscription and map care updates. Then, there's a three-year/30,000km maintenance package inclusive of labour and consumables. Furthermore, customers also get up to five years 'Wonder Warranty' and one 'Shubhaarambh' home visit by a 'Premium Care Manager' within 15 days of their new car delivery. During this visit, all the features of the vehicle are explained to the buyer and other basic queries are addressed as well.

    HMIL aims to offer unique packages to customers to elevate the ownership experience. All these after-sales services can be availed at any of the carmaker's authorised dealerships. In fact, these can be experienced through the brand's 360 degree digital and contact-less service too.

    Hyundai Elantra Right Front Three Quarter
    • Hyundai
    • Tucson
    • Hyundai Tucson
    • hyundai elantra
    • elantra
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Hyundai Elantra Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 20.96 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 22.09 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 20.90 Lakh
    Pune₹ 20.99 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 21.20 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 19.77 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 21.34 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 19.82 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 19.50 Lakh
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.75 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated price

    When to expect - 23rd September 2020
    All Upcoming Cars