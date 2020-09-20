Hyundai announces different premium assurance programs

- Various packages at low rates

- Special benefits for Elantra and Tucson owners

- Exclusive privileges for select customers

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced special offers, discounts and packages under its 'Assurance Program'. These can be availed by Tucson and Elantra customers under the premium assurance program.

Owners of both these premium cars get three years of roadside assistance, blue link subscription and map care updates. Then, there's a three-year/30,000km maintenance package inclusive of labour and consumables. Furthermore, customers also get up to five years 'Wonder Warranty' and one 'Shubhaarambh' home visit by a 'Premium Care Manager' within 15 days of their new car delivery. During this visit, all the features of the vehicle are explained to the buyer and other basic queries are addressed as well.

HMIL aims to offer unique packages to customers to elevate the ownership experience. All these after-sales services can be availed at any of the carmaker's authorised dealerships. In fact, these can be experienced through the brand's 360 degree digital and contact-less service too.