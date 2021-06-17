Hyundai Alcazar to be launched in India tomorrow

- Available in six and seven-seat layout

- Can be had with both petrol and diesel powertrain options

Hyundai is gearing up to launch its first new model for 2021. It is the Hyundai Alcazar and the carmaker will announce the prices for the three-row SUV tomorrow, 18 June, 2021. To be offered in six variants, eight colours, and two engine options, the bookings for the Alcazar opened last week for Rs 25,000; more details of which can be read here.

The exterior design of the Alcazar resembles the smaller sibling, Creta on which it is based. However, the wheelbase has gone up by a full 150mm to 2,760mm resulting in more space for the second and third-row occupants. The Alcazar can be had with a six or seven-seat layout with the middle-row getting a one-touch tip and tumble function for easy access to the third-row bench. The lower-mounted LED headlamp and tail lamp units along with the 18-inch alloy wheels now get a tweaked design to draw a distinction from its five-seat brother.

Like any other Hyundai, the Alcazar is loaded with features to the brim. It gets equipped with a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a Bose sound system, an air purifier with AQI display, 64 colours ambient lighting, an eight-way electrically adjustable driver seat, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and connected tech. The Cognac Brown and Black theme is uniform for all the variants.

Under the hood, the Alcazar will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 157bhp/191Nm of torque while the latter mills out 113bhp/250Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission with three drive modes – Eco, Comfort, and Sport. A few days back, the fuel economy figures of the Alcazar were leaked on the web and you can read about it here.

With the Alcazar, Hyundai will step into the three-row SUV segment that presently comprises the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and the Mahindra XUV500.