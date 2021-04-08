Hyundai Alcazar specs revealed ahead of official debut

- To be available in 2.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine option

- Claims to offer best in class wheelbase of 2,760mm

Hyundai Alcazar, the seven-seat SUV is one of the most awaited launches in 2021. Late in March, Hyundai revealed the design sketches for the Alcazar. This time around, the company has revealed the specifications of the upcoming seven-seat SUV ahead of its official debut. Hyundai claims that the Alcazar offers the best in segment wheelbase at 2,760mm, thereby offering good legroom for the second and third row of passengers.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in two powertrain options – third-generation Nu 2.0-litre petrol engine which produces 155bhp, and a U2 1.5 VGT engine that produces 112bhp. Both the engines can be had in either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission option. The company claims that the new petrol engine produces an additional 7bhp and better fuel efficiency over the previous generation engine. The high-pressure fuel injection in the diesel engine claims to generate better performance and improved fuel economy. The Alcazar will offer three drive modes – Eco, City, and Sport.

The vehicle will get a McPherson suspension in the front with a hydraulic rebound stopper to offer better rebound control, and plush ride feel over imperfect roads and speed bumps. As for the rear, it gets a CTBA suspension that is believed to offer good body control and a planted feel. The vehicle will ride on large 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. We have recently graphically produced the face of the Hyundai Alcazar, to learn more about it, click here.