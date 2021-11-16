Hyundai Alcazar six-seat petrol base variants discontinued

- The base-spec Hyundai Alcazar in the six-seat petrol engine avatar is no longer available

- Customers choosing the entry-level Prestige MT variant will only be offered a seven-seat layout

Hyundai India has discreetly discontinued the base Prestige variants of the petrol-powered Alcazar in the six-seat layout. The now-discontinued variant was offered with a manual transmission as well as an automatic transmission, known as Prestige and Prestige (O), respectively.

The entry-level Prestige variant of the Hyundai Alcazar is now only available as a seven-seat version, offered exclusively with a manual transmission. The Creta-based model is additionally offered in two variants including Platinum and Signature, while the corresponding automatic variants are known as Platinum (O) and Signature (O), respectively. To learn about the variant-wise features of the Alcazar, click here.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Alcazar is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former produces 157bhp and 191Nm of torque, while the latter is tuned to produce 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. Both these motors are paired to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed automatic unit. We have driven the Alcazar, and to read our review, click here.