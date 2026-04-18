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    Hyundai Alcazar Revisited: Understated and Underrated

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    Santosh Nair

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    Hyundai Alcazar Revisited: Understated and Underrated

    I remember driving the old-gen Alcazar. And now, after spending two days with the new one, something just felt different. You know that moment when a car quietly surprises you? This has to be one of those.

    The cabin feels airy, the ride quality is superb, and the seat shape and cushioning are just right. Surprisingly, it’s easy to drive both in the city and on the highway, owing to its smooth steering, confident grip, and effortless gear shifts.

    What really stood out next was the excellent noise insulation, with seriously low NVH levels in the 1.5 turbo petrol AT. Outward visibility is top-notch too, and if that weren’t enough, the blind spot display fills every tiny gap perfectly.

    Hyundai Alcazar Right Front Three Quarter

    Beyond that, it’s the genuinely useful features that add to the experience. Ventilated seats, adjustable second-row thigh support, that single flowing display, and typically Hyundai-level cooling and finish. Everything feels familiar yet more polished.

    Sure, the third row isn’t for large adults, but for slimmer folks around 5 feet 6, it’s actually fine.

    Interestingly, it reminded me of something I’ve felt before with Hyundai cars, like the Eon I drove years ago. It wasn’t about a big headline change, but how Hyundai improved the car over the years. That same sense of quiet improvement comes through strongly here.

    Hyundai has always been like that. Quietly improving things while others shout about screws and bolts.

    And that’s exactly why the new Alcazar works so well. It doesn’t try to impress loudly, it just gets better where it matters.

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