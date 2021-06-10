Hyundai Alcazar likely to be launched in India on 18 June, 2021

- Will be offered in both petrol and diesel engines

- Available with a six and seven-seat layout

While Hyundai has officially started accepting bookings for the upcoming Alcazar SUV, it is now likely that the carmaker will launch and announce the prices of its new three-row on 18 June, 2021. The Alcazar will be offered with two engines, six variants, and six colours to choose from; details of which can be read here.

Dimension-wise, the Alcazar has an extended wheelbase of 2,760mm, which is a full 150mm longer than the Creta. The outcome is more room and space for the second-row occupants as well as a third-row to accommodate two more passengers. As for the design, it gets a revised front grille with tweaked bumper-mounted LED headlamps, fore and aft skid plates, 17-inch alloy wheels, and split LED tail lamps connected by a chrome bar. The Alcazar is offered with six exterior shades – Taiga Brown, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Phantom Black, Titan Grey, and Polar White. The latter two can also be had with a contrast black roof.

The attention-grabbing highlight of the Alcazar’s cabin is the Cognac Brown and Black theme that is splashed on the dashboard, door pads, and continues on the upholstery as well. The one-touch tip and tumble function for the second-row seats makes accessing the third row effortless. Other features include the large touchscreen infotainment system with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected tech, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a massive panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, air purifier, and a Bose sound system. For more details on the Alcazar’s interior, click here.

The Alcazar will be offered in six variants – Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, and Signature (O). The powertrains on duty include a 1.5-litre diesel engine with 113bhp/250Nm torque and a 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 157bhp/171Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. The Alcazar, upon its launch, will rival against the likes of the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV500, and the MG Hector Plus.