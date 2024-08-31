Hyundai Alcazar facelift will get more features than Creta

Launch on 9 September

Both petrol and diesel powertrains on offer

The hype around the Hyundai Alcazar facelift is constantly rising. The three-row SUV will be launched on 9 September 2024, along with all the prices. Besides an extra pair of seats, the Alcazar will get more features than the evergreen Creta. Bookings for the Alcazar are currently underway for Rs. 21,000.

The Alcazar facelift will be the first Hyundai model in India to come with a digital key featuring NFC technology. Users can lock or unlock the car by tapping their smartphone against the door handle. The tech also allows the user to drive and share the digital key with up to three different users or up to seven linked devices at a time.

Like the Creta, the Alcazar will get two digital screens, both measuring 10.25-inch in size. Other features will include a touch-sensitive climate control panel, dual-zone AC, connected car tech, rain-sensing wipers, eight-speaker Bose audio system, ventilated seats for front and second row, panoramic sunroof, second-row wireless charger, magnetic pad and more.

The new Hyundai Alcazar will retain the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine options paired with either a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic gearbox.