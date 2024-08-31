CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift will get more features than Creta

    Read inతెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    23,509 Views
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift will get more features than Creta
    • Launch on 9 September
    • Both petrol and diesel powertrains on offer

    The hype around the Hyundai Alcazar facelift is constantly rising. The three-row SUV will be launched on 9 September 2024, along with all the prices. Besides an extra pair of seats, the Alcazar will get more features than the evergreen Creta. Bookings for the Alcazar are currently underway for Rs. 21,000.

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift AC Controls

    The Alcazar facelift will be the first Hyundai model in India to come with a digital key featuring NFC technology. Users can lock or unlock the car by tapping their smartphone against the door handle. The tech also allows the user to drive and share the digital key with up to three different users or up to seven linked devices at a time.

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift Front View

    Like the Creta, the Alcazar will get two digital screens, both measuring 10.25-inch in size. Other features will include a touch-sensitive climate control panel, dual-zone AC, connected car tech, rain-sensing wipers, eight-speaker Bose audio system, ventilated seats for front and second row, panoramic sunroof, second-row wireless charger, magnetic pad and more.

    The new Hyundai Alcazar will retain the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine options paired with either a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic gearbox.

    Hyundai Alcazar Image
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maserati GranTurismo launched in India at Rs. 2.72 crore
     Next 
    New-gen Kia Carnival spied in India ahead of launch on 3 October

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Alcazar Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd SEP
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th SEP
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Rs. 2.25 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th SEP
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd SEP
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Rs. 2.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st AUG
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Rs. 3.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th AUG
    Audi Q8
    Audi Q8
    Rs. 1.17 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Sep 2024
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    Rs. 1.75 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    16th Sep 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New EV9
    Kia New EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New Carnival
    Kia New Carnival

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Magnite facelift
    Nissan Magnite facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class
    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

    Rs. 80.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)
    BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

    Rs. 30.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th SEP
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Alcazar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 17.77 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 18.49 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 17.47 Lakh
    PuneRs. 17.77 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 18.48 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 16.53 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 18.65 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 17.43 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.52 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Alcazar facelift will get more features than Creta