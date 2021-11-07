CarWale
    Hyundai Alcazar enters global markets as Creta Grand

    Jay Shah

    - Introduced in Mexico

    - Offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine with automatic transmission

    Earlier in June 2021, Hyundai India introduced the three-row Alcazar in India with a starting price of Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom). While you can read more about it here, the Korean carmaker has now taken the SUV to global markets. Christened as ‘Creta Grand’, the Alcazar has been launched in Mexico. 

    Unlike the Alcazar that is offered with multiple engine and gearbox options in India, the one introduced overseas is available solely with the 2.0-litre MPI engine that puts out 157bhp and 191Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is offered in two trims namely Limited and GLS Premium. The highlights of the Grand Creta include LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, an air purifier, and front ventilated seats. 

    Meanwhile, the India-spec Hyundai Alcazar can be had with both petrol and diesel powertrains paired with manual and automatic gearboxes. It is offered in three variants – Prestige, Platinum, and Signature; details of which can be read here. We have driven the Alcazar and you can read our first-drive review here.

    ₹ 16.30 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
