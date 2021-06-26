CarWale
    Hyundai Alcazar accessories revealed

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    19,566 Views
    Hyundai Alcazar accessories revealed

    - Various mix of accessories available

    - Some to enhance the look, some practicality

    - Includes chrome embellishments too 

    Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has recently announced the prices of the Alcazar and has also come up with a wide range of accessories for the SUV. Customers can also opt for the packages specially formulated according to their taste and needs.

    The variety includes some to add to the bling like chrome accents and some to jack up the utility quotient like mats, etc. Then, there are many others to add to the practicality and comfort. All of these are designed and manufactured by Mobis India, which produces automotive parts and accessories for most HMIL vehicles.

    What’s more, the carmaker has also bundled these genuine accessories into accessory packs for this recently launched Alcazar. These packages are priced between Rs 12,715 and Rs 30,898 (inclusive of taxes). They start with the basic one named Dark, then Elevate, and then moving on to Majestic and Supreme.

    All of this afore-mentioned equipment and accessory packs can be purchased from any Hyundai dealership across India. These dealers will be able to tell the exact availability and delivery of the same. All of these are a great option to get your new Hyundai Alcazar a bit personalised and give it a unique look too.

    Hyundai Alcazar Front View
    Hyundai Alcazar Image
    Hyundai Alcazar
    ₹ 16.30 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
