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    Hybrids over EVs: Here's why Kia’s Hybrid Strategy makes a lot of sense for India

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    Sagar Bhanushali

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    Hybrids over EVs: Here's why Kia’s Hybrid Strategy makes a lot of sense for India

    Kia’s latest global strategy offers a telling reality check for markets like India. It seems like the transition to electrification may not be led by EVs alone. Instead, hybrids are emerging as a crucial bridge technology, and one that could play directly into India’s strengths.

    Globally, Kia plans to introduce 10 new hybrid models by 2030, backed by a new powertrain that promises improvements in efficiency, along with EV-like features such as vehicle-to-load (V2L) and enhanced drive control. While these upgrades are significant in a global context, their implications for India are even more compelling.

    For starters, Kia’s hybrid push highlights what the Indian market has already demonstrated over the past few years: full EV adoption remains constrained by high upfront costs and inconsistent charging infrastructure. In contrast, strong hybrid models from rivals have seen growing acceptance, particularly in the mid-size SUV segment. Speaking of which, a strong hybrid Seltos could be a game-changer for Kia India. Positioned in one of the most competitive segments, a Seltos hybrid would directly rival offerings such as the Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Grand Vitara, while also strengthening Kia’s value proposition among fuel-conscious buyers.

    Ultimately, Kia’s roadmap suggests that hybrids, not EVs, could drive its next phase of growth in markets like India. As global demand patterns shift and electrification timelines stretch, this balanced, multi-powertrain approach may prove to be not just practical, but necessary.

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