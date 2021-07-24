CarWale
    How to prepare for a road-trip? A detailed checklist from The CarWale Podcast

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    522 Views
    How to prepare for a road-trip? A detailed checklist from The CarWale Podcast

    The monsoons have set in and there’s a certain whiff in the air. Winding roads, some lip-smacking food, and a nice cuppa are some of the visuals that come to mind as we soak in this beautiful atmosphere that surrounds us for the weeks to come.

    No, we’re not saying that you break the Covid-19 protocols and get straight to driving off to your favourite destination. Rather, we’re sharing a detailed checklist with you so you’re all prepared by the time the pandemic comes to an end. Click the link below to listen to the latest episode of The CarWale Podcast.

    How To Prepare For A Road-Trip? A Detailed Checklist | Episode 9 | The CarWale Podcast

    Fitness of your vehicle is of prime importance

    Rear View

    Before you get going, it’s necessary to check the condition of your vehicle and ensure that it is in the pink of its health. We would recommend getting your car checked at your local service centre. Ahead of the monsoons, most auto manufacturers announce pre-monsoon check-up camps, so make the most of it and get the multi-point check-up done to avoid nasty surprises en route.

    Create a checklist; pack the essentials and note down those key details

    Open Boot/Trunk

    Penning down (or typing, for the tech-friendly people) a checklist helps you plan ahead and avoid missing out on any significant pointers that you could otherwise end up regretting later. A few basic checks include the routes, weather conditions, hotel reservations (in case of overnight journeys), charging stations (if you own an EV), and emergency contact numbers. Click on the link above to get the complete list in Episode 9 of The CarWale Podcast.

    It’s always better to be safe than sorry

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    As clichéd as it sounds, it always helps to take a few extra steps and be careful with your surroundings, more so to avoid contracting the Coronavirus. Keep sanitising the frequent touch-points such as the door handles, steering wheel, gear lever, and hand-brake whenever you step inside the car after taking a break. The use of Fastags aids the no-contact policy as it electronically charges toll, thus avoiding any form of physical contact. You don’t even need to roll down the windows for this one.

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 6.79 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
