  Honda WR-V facelift: Five feature highlights revealed

Honda WR-V facelift: Five feature highlights revealed

April 17, 2020, 06:00 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
320 Views
Be the first to comment
Honda WR-V facelift: Five feature highlights revealed

Earlier in March, Honda started accepting bookings for the WR-V facelift for a token amount of Rs 21,000. The upcoming Honda WR-V facelift will get fresh cosmetic and feature updates along with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The updated model is likely to be launched post the lockdown period.

Under the hood, the WR-V facelift will get BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. These engines are likely to be offered with a five-speed manual transmission and six-speed manual transmission respectively. Ahead of its official launch, Honda has revealed five feature highlights of the WR-V facelift. 

Honda WR-V Facelift Front Grille

New front grille. 

Honda WR-V Facelift Headlamps

LED projector headlamps with integrated DRL and position lamps. 

Honda WR-V Facelift Tail lamps

Advanced LED rear combination lamps. 

Honda WR-V Facelift Steering Wheel

Cruise control. 

Honda WR-V Facelift Exterior

One-touch electric sunroof.

