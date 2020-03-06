Honda WR-V facelift bookings open; launch likely soon

- Honda WR-V facelift bookings open for an amount of Rs 21,000

- The model will be available with BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines

Honda Cars India has begun accepting bookings for the WR-V facelift. The model will be launched with an updated exterior as well as BS6-compliant petrol and diesel powertrains. The facelifted WR-V can be booked at authorized dealerships for an amount of Rs 21,000.

Feature highlights of the Honda WR-V facelift will include a new front grille, LED projector headlamps with Integrated DRLs, LED fog lights and LED tail lights. We expect the model to be powered by BS6 compliant versions of the same 1.2-litre petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine. These engines are likely to be offered with a five-speed manual transmission and six-speed manual transmission respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Goel, SVP and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India, said, “We are glad to open the bookings for the new WR-V which will go on sale later this month. We are confident that the model’s bolder new look, stylish LED package and premium interiors will appeal to our discerning customers who are looking for status, comfort and have an active lifestyle. The new WR-V will be launched in both Petrol and Diesel version compliant with BS6 emission norms.”