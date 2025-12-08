Honda WR-V Spotted in India

A near-production test mule of what appears to be the next-generation Honda WR-V RS, has been spotted testing undisguised on public roads in Pune. The car carried a ‘Testing Vehicle’ sticker and no registration plates, indicating that it could be a part of Honda’s official test fleet.

Honda has already announced its intention to introduce up to ten new models in India by 2030, with seven of them being SUVs. The WR-V’s return would help the company plug a gap in the sub-four-metre segment, an area where it has had no fresh product for several years.

The SUV seen in Pune closely resembles the Indonesia-spec WR-V RS, complete with its sporty exterior package. The RS styling brings in a more expressive grille with chrome studs, sharper front and rear bumpers with skid plate accents, body cladding, faux roof rails, roof-mounted spoiler, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It also features LED headlights, wraparound LED tail lamps, and sequential turn indicators.

Dimensions of the WR-V sold overseas place it within the sub-four-metre footprint, measuring 4,060mm in length, 1,780mm in width, and 1,608mm in height, with a 2,485mm wheelbase. The model is also based on the same platform as the current-generation Honda Amaze, which is already produced in India.

Internationally, the WR-V is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 119bhp and 145Nm, paired with a CVT. For the Indian market, Honda may instead opt for a smaller 1.2-litre petrol unit to take advantage of sub-four-metre tax benefits.

If launched here, the WR-V would compete in one of India’s most crowded segments, going up against the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and other compact SUVs.

Image Source