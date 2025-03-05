CarWale
    Honda Retails 50,000 ADAS-enabled Cars in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • ADAS officially called Honda Sensing
    • Majority of Honda models sold in India get an optional ADAS suite

    Honda Cars India has surpassed the sales milestone of 50,000 ADAS-enabled units sold in the country. The ADAS tech renamed Honda Sensing, is available across the majority of its models sold in India.

    According to the brand, the ADAS-equipped variants account for over 60 per cent, 95 per cent, and 30 per cent of sales in the Elevate, City, and the Amaze, respectively. The technology was first introduced in the City hybrid (officially known as the City e:HEV) in May 2022. This was followed by its debut in the non-hybrid City in March 2023, Elevate in September 2023, and finally, with the Amaze in December 2024.

    The Honda Sensing or the ADAS suite includes multiple features like adaptive cruise control, auto-high beam function, lead car departure notification, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, collision mitigation braking system, and more.

    Speaking on the occasion, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “At Honda Cars India, safety is at the core of everything we do. Achieving the milestone of 50,000 ADAS-enabled vehicles on Indian roads reflects our unwavering commitment to enhancing safety for all. This achievement not only aligns with our global safety vision but also demonstrates the growing preference and acceptance of Indian consumers for advanced driver assistance technologies. Every day, we are working to make our vehicles safer by continuously improving both active and passive safety features, ensuring that we offer a secure driving experience for everyone.”

