Honda Registers 5,616 Units Sales in India

Exports stood at 4,707 units

Domestic sales witnessed decline compared to previous year

Honda Cars India has registered a collective sales of 10,323 units in February 2025. While domestic retail stood at 5,616 units, the automaker exported 4,707 units to various international markets.

Sales performance has declined compared to last year. For reference, the carmaker registered 7,142 units in domestic sales, and 5,936 units were exported in February 2024. Currently, the automaker has four models on sale, including the all-new Amaze, City, City Hybrid, and the Elevate SUV.

In the past couple of months, Honda has actively tried to improve sales by introducing special editions of its popular model range. Earlier last month, the City sedan received the Apex Edition with prices starting from Rs. 13.3 lakh. Later, much recently, the Elevate SUV was updated with a Signature Black Edition, adorning dark aesthetics inside and out.