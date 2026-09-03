Honda Records Massive Domestic Growth in August

40 per cent growth posted

0 Alpha to be added to the portfolio

Honda Cars India (HCIL) recorded a strong monthly performance in August, retailing a total of 7,508 units, which comprised 5,385 domestic sales and 2,123 exports. This made the carmaker reach a 40 per cent growth in domestic volumes. This is in contrast to 3,850 domestic and 2,924 international sales in August 2025.

Homda’s India portfolio comprises the Amaze, City (petrol and hybrid), Elevate, Gen-2 Amaze, and the flagship ZR-V hybrid. Out of these, the Elevate facelift has been sighted testing, and we expect it to have a hybrid powertrain, much like the City, in order to up its game in the mid-size segment.

The carmaker’s portfolio will expand with the addition of its first EV - the Honda 0 Alpha. Previewed at the 2025 Japan Mobility show, it was also sighted here. While there have been alterations to Honda’s global EV plans, its EV outline for India remains unchanged. This may be the right time to step in the EV race, given the shift in patterns from bling to value. Not only will this EV be locally produced, it will also be exported from here to Japan, its home country.