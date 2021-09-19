Honda N7X SUV teased ahead of global unveil on 21 September

- Likely to replace the BR-V in Indonesia

- Expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol unit that generates 119bhp/145Nm

The Japanese automaker, Honda has teased the upcoming N7X SUV ahead of its global unveil on 21 September, 2021. The seven-seat SUV will be was showcased as a concept in May this year. The N7X is expected to replace the BR-V in the Indonesian market. The upcoming SUV is likely to be rechristened at the time of the official unveiling. Although there is no official word on India plans, considering the growing demand for SUVs in the country, Honda might introduce this three-row SUV at a later date.

Visually, the upcoming N7X will get a familiar family design featuring a large grille with a wide chrome bar that joins the sleek LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs on both ends. Additionally, it will also get a triple slat element on the grille and a mesh grille in the lower half of the bumper. As for the rear, the vehicle will get wraparound LED taillamps.

Currently, the details are scanty on the Honda N7X. The vehicle is expected to borrow the 1.5-litre petrol unit from the City sedan, which generates 119bhp and 145Nm. This engine will be offered in both manual and automatic options. It is to be seen if the vehicle will get a hybrid option. More details about the upcoming Honda N7X SUV will be known post the official unveiling.