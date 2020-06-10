Honda Motor production stalled in India and other countries

- The Japanese auto maker suspects a cyber-attack

- Suspends some of its auto and motorcycle production globally

A Honda Motor Company spokesman told Reuters that its automotive production has been partially suspended across the globe on Monday and Tuesday following a cyber-attack.

As per the company official, this suspected cyber-attack has affected Honda’s production output worldwide since some plants were forced to seize operations as Honda tried to ascertain that its quality control systems weren’t compromised. While some plants limped back to work on Tuesday, others in Brazil, USA, India and Turkey were still not entirely functional as the cyber-attack’s ransomware prevented it from doing so.

A ransomware is essentially a malicious software that cyber criminals use to prevent one from accessing their own data, with the intention of extortion. And in these cases, their own data is encrypted until the ransom terms are fulfilled. Honda suspects the ransomware accessed the company’s internal servers through unidentified sources.