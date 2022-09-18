CarWale
    Gajanan Kashikar

    80 Views
    Honda India commences the 11th Edition of Drive to Discover

    Honda India flagged off the 11th edition of its drive series, Drive to Discover 16 September in Bengaluru. The theme for this edition of the Drive to Discover is Sedan Stunning, and thus it features the carmaker's sedan lineup, including the City e:HEV, City and the Amaze.

    Furthermore, the drive comprised started off in Bangalore on 16 September and finished the first day in Madikeri. Then, the participants drove through picturesque locations toward their destination in Wayanad on the second day. And the last leg of this 11th edition of Drive to Discover will conclude in Kochi on 18 September.

    The drive comprises journalists and members from various automotive publications across India, including team members of CarWale and CarTrade. Besides this, the Drive to Discover lets the participants explore terrains, such as national and state highways, and also drive through hill and countryside roads. Do read our features about previous editions of the Drive to Discover, namely Bangla Trip, Bhutan Diaries, Far East India, and more.

    Speaking on the occasion, Mr Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales Honda Cars India Ltd., said, We are delighted to commence the 11th edition of ‘Drive to Discover’, our annual drive event which has generated high interest amongst customers and fans.”

    He added, “This edition stands out even more as it gives participants to experience our stunning sedan lineup of City e: HEV, the Honda City, and the Honda Amaze across different terrains. It will also provide an opportunity to showcase the excellent drivability, comfort, and performance of our premium lineup. We believe this edition will also be a memorable and enriching experience for the participants.”

    MG Astor prices increased by Rs 10,000

