Honda Elevate SUV to be unveiled tomorrow: What we know so far

- The Honda Elevate will make its world premiere tomorrow in Delhi

- Expected to get a 1.5-litre petrol motor and a hybrid version as well

Honda Elevate unveil and launch timeline

Honda Cars India officially confirmed back in January that it would introduce a new mid-size SUV for the local market. This was followed by multiple spy shots of test mules, and now, the global debut of the model is scheduled to take place tomorrow. This will be followed by a launch that is expected to take place around the festive season later this year.

New Elevate SUV exterior design

On the outside, the 2023 Honda Elevate will feature a single pod headlight design with integrated LED DRLs, fog lights, a thick slat chrome grille, a wide air dam on the front bumper, front door-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, an electric sunroof, a shark-fin antenna, and black alloy wheels. Further, it will get an integrated spoiler, wraparound two-piece LED tail lights, a tailgate-mounted number plate holder, rear wiper and washer, and reflectors on the rear bumper.

2023 Honda Elevate interior and features

Inside, the Elevate SUV is expected to come equipped with a 360-degree camera, a large touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, cruise control, ADAS, and a new dashboard layout.

Honda Elevate engine and specifications

Under the hood, the Elevate mid-size SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a hybrid motor. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit, a CVT unit, and an e-CVT unit.

New Honda Elevate expected prices and rivals

The upcoming Honda Elevate is expected to arrive with a price tag of Rs. 10-17 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the model will rival the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.