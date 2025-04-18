CarWale
    Honda Elevate Gets CNG! But There’s a Catch

    Haji Chakralwale

    Honda Elevate Gets CNG! But There's a Catch
    • Available as a retrofitment kit
    • Standard warranty on offer

    Honda Cars India is offering Elevate buyers the option to buy the Elevate SUV in CNG guise. Select dealerships have already begun delivering its retrofitted CNG version across India.

    Notably, this dealer-fitted CNG kit option doesn’t void the standard warranty of the Elevate SUV. Furthermore, this fitment complies with the government rules and regulations and won’t cause any legal issues on the road.

    That said, the premium charged for the CNG retrofitment is still unknown. Mechanically, the Honda Elevate SUV is equipped with a 1.5-litre, NA petrol engine, paired with six-speed manual and CVT gearboxes. Meanwhile, the CNG version will likely be offered only with a manual transmission system.

    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
