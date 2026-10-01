Honda Elevate Facelift Pre-bookings Open: Teased Ahead of Launch Next Week

Pre-bookings open for Rs. 21,000

Prices to be announced on 6 October

Honda Cars India has officially teased the new Elevate facelift ahead of its price announcement scheduled to take place on 6 October. The company has also commenced pre-bookings for the updated mid-size SUV for Rs. 21,000. Interestingly, though, the bookings can currently be made only at authorised dealerships.

The teaser video of the 2026 Honda Elevate reveals a bunch of updates that the car is set to receive. In terms of changes to the exterior, this Hyundai Creta rival will boast a new grille design, segmented LED light bar on the fascia, Honda logo repositioned from the grille to the bonnet, and connected LED taillights. Elsewhere, we expect revised bumpers and a fresh design for the alloy wheels.

Inside, the facelifted Elevate will get a tweaked dashboard design along with ambient lighting. The compact SUV could also get ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, and more. A few notable features available in the current model include a lane-watch camera, electric sunroof, ADAS suite, six airbags, and TPMS.

The Honda Elevate is currently powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, iVTEC petrol engine paired with six-speed manual and CVT units. This motor is tuned to develop 119bhp and 145Nm. We expect no changes to these specifications, and Honda has already ruled out a hybrid derivative, which makes the latter exclusive to the City.