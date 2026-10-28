Honda Elevate Facelift Deliveries Begin Across India

- Prices start at 11.80 lakh

- Gets segment-first rear ventilated seats

Honda Cars India recently launched the 2026 Elevate, with prices starting at Rs. 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has now commenced deliveries of its updated compact SUV across the country.

Seen in the images here is an Elevate facelift finished in the new shade of Nordic Forest Pearl being delivered to a customer. It is one of the 10 colours offered with the model, including dual-tone themes. These include Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Nordic Forest Pearl, Radiant Red with a black roof, Platinum White Pearl with a black roof, and Nordic Forest Pearl with a black roof.

Key feature highlights of the new Honda Elevate include an electric sunroof, front parking sensors, 360-degree camera, powered front seats, Level 2 ADAS, 10.25-inch infotainment system, leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, all-LED lighting, 17-inch wheels, Type-C charging ports, new grille, and an LED light bar on the bootlid. Also up for offer are segment-first ventilated seats for the second row.

At the heart of the 2026 Honda Elevate is the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated, i-VTEC petrol engine paired with six-speed manual and CVT units. This engine is tuned to belt out 119bhp and 145Nm. We have driven the new Elevate, and you can read our review on the website.