Honda Elevate Facelift New Details Confirmed Ahead of 6 October Launch

Pre-bookings are underway for Rs 21,000

Prices for the updated Elevate are set to be announced on 6 October

Honda Cars India has released another teaser for the Elevate facelift, this time revealing exterior styling elements ahead of its 6 October launch. Pre-bookings for interested buyers are already open.

The latest teaser confirms a revised front fascia with horizontal, segmented LED DRLs built into the grille, while the Honda logo has been repositioned from the grille onto the bonnet. The chrome insert sitting above the grille appears to be finished in a contrasting tone against what looks like a new greyish exterior shade, and a 360-degree camera system is also visible. The LED headlamps, the eyebrow-style DRLs, and the 17-inch alloy wheel design all appear to carry over unchanged from the outgoing model.

An earlier teaser had already revealed a connected light bar at the rear, additional grille elements, and a lighter interior theme replacing the current tan cabin, similar to the shift seen on the recently launched City. That update also brings ambient lighting across the dashboard and door pads.

The Elevate facelift isn't expected to receive any mechanical changes. Once launched, it will continue to rival the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, and Tata Sierra.