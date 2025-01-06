CarWale
    Honda Elevate Dark Edition: What to expect

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    25,458 Views
    Honda Elevate Dark Edition: What to expect
    • Special edition of the Elevate
    • To get black embellishments

    Honda plans to launch the Elevate Black Edition this month before the Auto Expo. The special edition will be based on the standard SUV albeit for some cosmetic changes. Here's what we can expect.

    Exterior

    As the spy shots show, the Elevate Black Edition will feature a Crystal Black Pearl exterior. There will be two editions namely — Black and Signature Black. The Black Edition is expected to get a chrome grille garnish and silver inserts on the roof rails but ride on gloss black alloy wheels. On the other hand, the Signature Black Edition is said to feature an all-black front grille, front and rear skid plates with a black finish, black roof rails, and special badges on its front fenders.

    Honda Elevate Right Steering Mounted Controls

    Interior

    Both editions are expected to have an all-black interior with leatherette seats and ambient lighting. Since both the variants of the SUV will be based on the top-spec trim, they will be equipped with a single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, connected car tech, and Level 2 ADAS.

    Powertrain

    The same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine from the standard Elevate will power the Elevate Black Edition and Signature Black Edition. It produces 119bhp and 145Nm of torque and comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT. Prospective buyers will be given the choice of both these transmission options.

    Honda Elevate Right Side View

    Image Courtesy: Rushlane

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Creta N Line prices in India hiked

    Honda Elevate Gallery

    • images
    • videos
