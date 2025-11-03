CarWale
    Honda Elevate ADV Edition Launched in India at Rs. 15.29 Lakh

    Jay Shah

    • Costs Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 42,000 more than equivalent standard variants
    • Available in both manual and CVT options with single and dual-tone colours

    Honda has launched a new range-topping version of the Elevate. Called the Elevate ADV Edition, the new variant brings a sportier look and several unique cosmetic enhancements. Prices start at Rs. 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the manual and go up to Rs. 16.66 lakh for the CVT dual-tone version.

    Honda Elevate Dashboard

    The ADV Edition stands out with exclusive styling upgrades such as a glossy black Alpha-Bold Plus front grille, orange-accented hood decal, black roof rails and ORVMs, and black alloy wheels with orange highlights. Additional details like the ADV badges, orange fog lamp garnish, and a rear bumper skid plate with orange accents further enhance its outdoorsy character.

    Inside, the Elevate ADV Edition gets an all-black cabin with orange stitching and accents on the seats, AC knobs, and gear console. The highlight is the first-in-Honda ADV Terrain Pattern backlit illuminated instrument panel, which adds a futuristic and premium touch to the cabin. The seats also feature embossed ADV logos, and the overall interior styling looks sportier than in the standard version.

    Honda Elevate Front Row Seats

    Powering the ADV Edition is the familiar 1.5-litre engine, paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT automatic with paddle shifters.

    On the safety front, the Elevate ADV Edition comes equipped with Honda Sensing ADAS suite, including collision mitigation braking, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and more. Standard safety features include six airbags, lane watch camera, hill start assist, vehicle stability control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

    Honda Elevate Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Elevate ADV Edition is available in Meteoroid Grey Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic colour options, in both single-tone and dual-tone finishes.

    Honda Elevate
