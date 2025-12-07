CarWale
    Honda Civic Type R Spotted in India: Halo Product or Private Import?

    Dwij Bhandut

    Honda Civic Type R Spotted in India: Halo Product or Private Import?
    • 2.0L VTEC motor
    • Halo showcase unlikely

    The gorgeous Honda Civic Type R was spotted up close on Indian streets. Does this hint at the brand’s shifting philosophy for India – or is it merely an import?

    High Performance, Manual Transmission

    We’ve seen the Volkswagen Golf GTI and the Skoda Octavia RS – both housing a 2.0L TSI motor that delivers 261bhp/370Nm with a 7DSG system. The Honda Civic Type R – with its 2.0L four-pot VTEC motor – churns out 311bhp/420Nm. But there’s a method to this madness – the Civic gets a 6MT system. Talk about being a soulful hot hatch! This gearbox is also paired with a rev-match control system for smoother gear shifts.

    With exciting numbers out of the way, let’s talk about design and features. This hot hatch gets a sleek and aerodynamic styling, 19-inch matte black alloys with red Brembo brake callipers, diecast aluminium wing for enhanced downforce, side spoilers and front fender outlets, iconic triple-exhaust setup, and a signature grille with a Type R motif. Internally, there’s sport seats, sporty pedals, Bose 12-speaker sound, nine-inch infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.2-inch MID, app-based lap leaderboards, race stat display, and an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel.

    Will It Come to India?

    Although the Honda Civic Type R was spotted with TC number plates in India, the same could likely be a private import rather than a halo product, and the Civic Type R may not be showcased as a halo product (and we wish we go horribly wrong here). Nevertheless, it is quite a delight to see what a Japanese manufacturer, typically known for its reliability, is truly capable of.

