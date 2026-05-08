Honda City Prices in India Increased Ahead of Facelift Launch

Revision of up to Rs. 30,400

Applicable to select variants

Honda Cars India has revised the prices of the City, barely a few weeks ahead of the updated versions arrival. Applicable will immediate effect, the revision is for select variants in the model range.

The price of the V Petrol MT in the Honda City range has gone up by Rs. 30,400, while the V petrol CVT will command a premium of Rs. 19,700 over the outgoing price list. Similarly, the prices of the ZX Petrol MT variant have been hiked by Rs. 13,100.

The entry-level SV Petrol MT variant of the Honda City has become dearer by Rs. 4,600. With this hike, the City range now starts at Rs. 12 lakh, going all the way up to 15.08 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Apart from the 2026 City, Honda will also introduce the new ZR-V in the Indian market. This is likely to be followed by the 0 Alpha Electric SUV set to arrive sometime next year. These new offerings will play a crucial role for the brand that currently retails only three models in the country, including the Amaze, City, and the Elevate.