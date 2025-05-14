Honda City Hybrid (e:HEV) Price Hiked With Immediate Effect

Available in a single variant

Prices now start at Rs. 20.85 lakh

Honda Cars India has hiked the prices of the City e:HEV, commonly known as the City Hybrid. Effective immediately, the hike applies to the single ZX variant that the Hyundai Verna rival is offered in.

The City Hybrid has become dearer by Rs. 29,900, effectively taking the ex-showroom tag to Rs. 20.85 lakh. The model was launched back in 2022, and was priced at Rs. 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom) at that time. We have driven the City Hybrid, and you can read the review on our website.

For the uninitiated, the City e:HEV is powered by a 1.5-litre, NA petrol motor, which is paired with two electric motors. The combined output is rated at 108bhp and 253Nm, with an e-CVT being the sole transmission on offer. The model has an ARAI-certified mileage of 27.1kmpl.