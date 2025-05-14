CarWale
    Honda City Hybrid (e:HEV) Price Hiked With Immediate Effect

    Aditya Nadkarni

    24,173 Views
    • Available in a single variant
    • Prices now start at Rs. 20.85 lakh

    Honda Cars India has hiked the prices of the City e:HEV, commonly known as the City Hybrid. Effective immediately, the hike applies to the single ZX variant that the Hyundai Verna rival is offered in.

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV Left Front Three Quarter

    The City Hybrid has become dearer by Rs. 29,900, effectively taking the ex-showroom tag to Rs. 20.85 lakh. The model was launched back in 2022, and was priced at Rs. 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom) at that time. We have driven the City Hybrid, and you can read the review on our website.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    For the uninitiated, the City e:HEV is powered by a 1.5-litre, NA petrol motor, which is paired with two electric motors. The combined output is rated at 108bhp and 253Nm, with an e-CVT being the sole transmission on offer. The model has an ARAI-certified mileage of 27.1kmpl.

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV Image
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV
    Rs. 20.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
