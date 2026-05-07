Honda City Facelift and ZR-V Incoming: Launch Date Confirmed!

Set to arrive towards the end of the month

Honda’s electric SUV for India also in the works

Honda Car India recently began public road tests of the 0 Alpha electric SUV ahead of its launch slated for 2027. While we wait for more details on this upcoming Creta Electric and e Vitara rival to surface, the carmaker is preparing for two new launches later this month.

Come 22 May, Honda will announce the prices for two models, including the City facelift and the all-new ZR-V. The latter will be a fresh nameplate from the Japanese automobile brand since the introduction of the Elevate back in September 2023.

Starting with the facelifted City, the updated sedan will boast a host of changes inside out. The exterior is expected to receive a refreshed bumper, new grille, tweaked headlamps, fresh set of alloy wheels, reworked tail lights, and a new design for the rear bumper. Inside, the model, should it want to create an impact in the segment, come equipped with ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, powered driver seat, and an updated ADAS suite. Additionally, Honda also needs to democratise the hybrid powertrain in order to make it appealing to a wider audience.

Coming to the ZR-V, the model will be Honda’s new flagship offering in India upon launch, and could rival the likes of the Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, and the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line. While details regarding the specifications are scarce at the moment, the model could feature all-LED lighting, three-spoke steering wheel, freestanding touchscreen unit, EPB, fully digital colour instrument cluster, wireless charging, and more.