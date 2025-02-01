Honda City Apex Edition launched at Rs. 13.30 lakh

Available with V and VX variants

Apex Edition is being offered for a limited period

Honda Cars India has launched the Apex Edition for the City sedan at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 13.30 lakh. It is being offered with V and VX variants across manual and automatic versions. Notably, the City Apex Edition will sold for a limited period.

The key highlights of the Apex Edition include, beige interiors, leatherette finish on the console and instrument panel, leather finish on door paddings, seven-colours ambient lighting, themed seat cushions and covers, and Apex Edition badging on various places on the exterior of the sedan.

Speaking on the launch, Speaking, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, 'Honda City has been an extremely successful brand in India enjoying an aspirational status among customers. It has consistently been a strong business pillar for Honda Cars India. With the introduction of the Apex Edition of the Honda City, we aim to offer a more enhanced and premium package to our customers. We are confident that the customers will like this new edition, and we look forward to welcoming more customers to the Honda family.'

Listed below are the variant-wise prices of the new Honda City Apex Edition: