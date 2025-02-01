CarWale
    AD

    Honda City Apex Edition launched at Rs. 13.30 lakh

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    40,860 Views
    Honda City Apex Edition launched at Rs. 13.30 lakh
    • Available with V and VX variants
    • Apex Edition is being offered for a limited period

    Honda Cars India has launched the Apex Edition for the City sedan at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 13.30 lakh. It is being offered with V and VX variants across manual and automatic versions. Notably, the City Apex Edition will sold for a limited period.

    The key highlights of the Apex Edition include, beige interiors, leatherette finish on the console and instrument panel, leather finish on door paddings, seven-colours ambient lighting, themed seat cushions and covers, and Apex Edition badging on various places on the exterior of the sedan.

    Speaking on the launch, Speaking, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, 'Honda City has been an extremely successful brand in India enjoying an aspirational status among customers. It has consistently been a strong business pillar for Honda Cars India. With the introduction of the Apex Edition of the Honda City, we aim to offer a more enhanced and premium package to our customers. We are confident that the customers will like this new edition, and we look forward to welcoming more customers to the Honda family.'

    Listed below are the variant-wise prices of the new Honda City Apex Edition:

    Variant

    Standard price

    Apex Edition price

    V MT

    Rs. 13.05 lakh

    Rs. 13.30 lakh

    V CVT

    Rs. 14.30 lakh

    Rs. 14.55 lakh

    VX MT

    Rs. 14.12 lakh

    Rs. 14.37 lakh

    VX CVT

    Rs. 15.37 lakh

    Rs. 15.62 lakh

    Honda City Image
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    New Kia Syros launched; prices in India start at Rs. 9 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda City Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda Elevate Review - Ignore it at your own risk! | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Honda Elevate Review - Ignore it at your own risk! | CarWale
    By CarWale Team01 Aug 2023
    298444 Views
    2268 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Sedans
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 11.07 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 48.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Maruti Ciaz
    Rs. 9.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 59.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 46.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    1st Feb
    Lotus Emeya
    Lotus Emeya
    Rs. 2.34 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jan
    Lotus Emira
    Lotus Emira
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jan
    BMW iX1 LWB
    BMW iX1 LWB
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta Electric
    Hyundai Creta Electric
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X3
    BMW X3
    Rs. 75.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Rs. 3.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 48.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi RS Q8 facelift
    Launching Soon
    Feb 2025
    Audi RS Q8 facelift

    Rs. 2.20 - 2.30 CroreEstimated Price

    17th Feb 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Octavia facelift
    Skoda Octavia facelift

    Rs. 35.00 - 40.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Audi Q6 e-tron
    Audi Q6 e-tron

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.50 CroreEstimated Price

    17th Mar 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda City Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 14.00 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.65 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.48 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.82 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.57 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 13.18 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.50 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.59 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 13.07 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Honda Elevate Review - Ignore it at your own risk! | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Honda Elevate Review - Ignore it at your own risk! | CarWale
    By CarWale Team01 Aug 2023
    298444 Views
    2268 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda City Apex Edition launched at Rs. 13.30 lakh