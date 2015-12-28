Honda cars to get expensive by Rs 10,000 to Rs 16,000 from January 1

Honda Car India has announced an increase in prices of all models across their range, which will be effective from January 1, 2016. The price hike will be from Rs 10,000 to Rs 16,000, depending on the car model.

Most manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Hyundai etc. have announced a price hike due to the rising input costs coupled with continued high exchange rate. The upward revision in price of cars is basically to offset these input costs. The new prices are expected to be applicable on the new inventory as manufacturers are expected to clear the pending stock by offering year end discounts on different cars.

The exact variant-wise pricing for each car model will be available in the New Year. Nevertheless, car buyers looking to buy a new Honda car this month can avail the year discounts. The offers entitle customers to benefits of about Rs 1 lakh including cash discounts, free accessories and equipment, loyalty bonus etc.