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    Honda Cars Offer Discounts of Up to Rs. 2.15 Lakh in July 2026

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    Jay Shah
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    Honda Cars Offer Discounts of Up to Rs. 2.15 Lakh in July 2026
    • Elevate attracts the highest benefits this month
    • No specific discounts on the newly launched City

    Honda Cars India is offering benefits and discounts of up to Rs. 2.15 lakh across select models in its lineup for July 2026. The offers include a combination of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits depending on the model and variant, and are valid until 31 July.

    The Elevate attracts the highest benefits this month, with total discounts of up to Rs. 2.15 lakh. The SUV continues to be one of Honda's stronger-selling models in India and the July offer makes it a more compelling proposition for buyers who have been sitting on the fence.

    Front View

    On the sedan front, the new Honda Amaze can be had with benefits of up to Rs. 67,000, while the older second-generation Amaze continues to be available with discounts of up to Rs. 58,000 for buyers looking at a more affordable entry point.

    The recently launched Honda City facelift does not attract any specific discounts this month, given how recently it arrived in showrooms. However, select loyalty benefits may be available for existing Honda owners and it is worth checking with your nearest dealership.

    Corporate discounts are also on offer across the lineup for eligible buyers, adding to the overall value on top of the model-specific benefits.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    July also happens to be a significant month for Honda in India beyond just the discount calendar. The brand is gearing up to launch the ZR-V, its new flagship SUV and the second model in its six-car offensive for the Indian market. The ZR-V arrives as a CBU import and is powered by Honda's 2.0-litre e:HEV strong hybrid powertrain producing a combined 184bhp and 315Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT. It returns a claimed mileage of 22.80kmpl. Feature highlights include a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control, an eight-way electrically adjustable driver's seat with memory function, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

    Deliveries are set to begin in the second half of July, and with pre-bookings already underway.

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