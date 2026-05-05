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    Honda Cars Offer Discounts of Up to Rs. 2.12 Lakh in May 2026

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    Jay Shah

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    Honda Cars Offer Discounts of Up to Rs. 2.12 Lakh in May 2026
    • Elevate attracts the highest benefits of up to Rs. 2.12 lakh
    • Offers available across Amaze, City, and City e:HEV range

    Honda Cars India is offering discounts and benefits of up to Rs. 2.12 lakh across its model lineup for May 2026. These offers are valid till 31 May and include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits, depending on the model and variant.

    The Honda Elevate receives the highest benefits this month, with total discounts of up to Rs. 2.12 lakh. Prices for the SUV start at Rs. 11.60 lakh, ex-showroom.

    The fifth generation Honda City is available with benefits of up to Rs. 1.56 lakh. The sedan continues to be priced from Rs. 12 lakh, ex-showroom. The strong hybrid version of the City, the City e:HEV, is being offered with discounts of up to Rs. 1.97 lakh.

    The latest generation Amaze is available with benefits of up to Rs. 67,000 this month whereas the second-generation Amaze continues to be on sale with discounts of up to Rs. 58,000. Prices for this version start at Rs. 6.98 lakh, ex-showroom.

    Honda is also offering additional benefits for select corporate customers across all models. All offers are valid till 31 May and may vary depending on location, variant, and stock availability.

    While these discounts may make it an attractive time to purchase a Honda car, the company is also preparing for new product introductions this month. Honda is scheduled to launch the facelifted City on 22 May, alongside the debut of the Z-RV, which will mark its entry into the premium SUV segment in India.

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