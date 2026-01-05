CarWale
    Honda Cars Offer Discounts of Up to Rs. 1.76 Lakh in January 2026

    Jay Shah

    Honda Cars Offer Discounts of Up to Rs. 1.76 Lakh in January 2026
    • Benefits of up to Rs. 1.76 lakh available on Honda Elevate
    • Offers valid till 31 January, 2026

    Honda Cars India has rolled out attractive discount offers on several of its popular models for the month of January 2026, giving buyers an opportunity to save on showroom purchases before the month ends.

    For the Honda City, customers can avail total benefits of up to Rs. 1,37,700, making the midsize sedan an even more compelling choice. The Honda Elevate is currently available with discounts of up to Rs. 1.76 lakh.

    The Honda Amaze continues to attract value-seeking buyers, with offers amounting to up to Rs. 57,000. Additionally, the second-generation Honda Amaze — which continues to be on sale is also part of the January offer list, with benefits of up to Rs. 68,000 available.

    These January offers present an opportunity for buyers to secure significant savings across Honda’s lineup, spanning sedans and SUVs.

    Discounts may vary depending on variant, city, and stock availability. Selected corporate customers may be eligible for additional offers on all models. All offers are valid till 31 January, 2026.

