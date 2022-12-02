CarWale

    Honda Cars India sells 7,051 cars in November 2022

    Honda Cars India sells 7,051 cars in November 2022

    - Honda registered Y-o-Y growth of 29 per cent 

    - Honda City and Honda Amaze were the top sellers

    Honda Cars India registered domestic sales of 7,051 vehicles in November 2022, which is a year-on-year growth of 29 per cent over the corresponding month last year. Meanwhile, Honda managed to export 726 units in November 2022.

    However, when comparing the month-to-month data, domestic sales were down by 26 per cent compared to October 2022. Honda India has also taken a significant hit in the export department, with numbers falling by nearly 50 per cent to 736 units compared to 1,447 units exactly a year ago.

    Speaking on the performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, of Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Riding on the back of relatively better economic prospects, the demand for cars has continued well post the festive season and this momentum is also visible in our sales numbers. Our iconic Honda City and the popular Honda Amaze, have been the choice of our customers across the country. We are positive that the trend will continue and we will be able to cater to the growing demand as India goes back to the pre-pandemic mode.”

    Honda City Image
    Honda City
    ₹ 9.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
