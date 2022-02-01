CarWale
    Honda Cars India offers discounts of up to Rs 35,596 in February 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    The Japanese automaker, Honda has announced big discounts across its product lineup in the shortest month of the year. The offers and discounts are variant, grade, and location-specific. The offers are valid till 28 February, 2022 or until stocks last. For queries and details on the applicable offers for any particular variant, customers are advised to reach out to their nearest dealership. 

    The following car models attract big discounts in February 2022 –

    Honda City (Fifth-generation)

    Honda offers discounts of up to Rs 35,596 across all grades. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or free-of-cost (FOC) accessories up to Rs 10,596. Customers can also avail of a discount of Rs 5,000 on car exchange. Additionally, Honda customers can avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. Furthermore, Honda offers a corporate discount of Rs 8,000.

    Honda Jazz

    All the petrol variants of the Honda Jazz attract benefits of up to Rs 33,158. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 12,158. Further, customers can avail of an additional discount of Rs 5,000 on car exchange, while the existing Honda customers can avail of a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Moreover, the company also offers a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

    Honda WR-V

    The Honda WR-V can be available with benefits of up to Rs 26,000 in February 2022. This includes an exchange discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. Existing Honda customers can additionally avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000.

    Honda City (Fourth generation)

    Honda City Left Front Three Quarter

    The fourth-generation Honda City attracts benefits of up to Rs 20,000. The existing Honda customers can avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. Furthermore, customers can also take advantage of a corporate discount of Rs 8,000. 

    Honda Amaze

    Like few other Honda models, the Amaze has also retained similar benefits from January 2022. All variants of the new Honda Amaze attract benefits of Rs 15,000. The vehicle attracts a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. Additionally, existing Honda customers can avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 6,000.

