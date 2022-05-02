Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 33,158 in May 2022

Honda Cars India has announced a fresh round of discounts across the product lineup in May 2022. In an effort to boost car sales this month, the company has announced benefits of up to Rs 33,158. It is worth noting that the offers and benefits are variant, grade, and location-specific. Therefore, customers are advised to reach out to the nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers.

The latest offers and benefits are applicable till 31 May 2022 or until stocks last. Read below to learn more about the applicable offers.

Honda Jazz

The Honda Jazz continues to attract the highest discount of Rs 33,158. The total benefits include a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 12,158. Furthermore, customers can avail of an additional discount of Rs 5,000 on car exchange. To appease the existing Honda customers, the company offers a car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Moreover, the company also offers a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Honda City (fifth-generation)

The latest iteration of the Honda City offers benefits of up to Rs 30,396. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 5,000 or free-of-cost (FOC) accessories up to Rs 5,396. Customers can also avail a discount of Rs 5,000 on car exchange. Additionally, Honda customers can avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. Furthermore, the company offers a corporate discount of Rs 8,000.

We have driven the upcoming Honda City e:HEV hybrid and you can read all about it here.

Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V has also retained benefits from the last month and continues to offer benefits of up to Rs 26,000. This includes an exchange discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. Existing Honda customers can additionally avail loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000.

Honda City (fourth-generation)

The fourth-generation Honda City offers benefits of up to Rs 20,000. Honda customers can avail a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. Additionally, the customers can also avail a corporate discount of Rs 8,000 this month.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze attracts the least benefit of up to Rs 9,000. This includes a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. It is worth noting that the exchange bonus is not applicable for this model.