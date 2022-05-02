CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 33,158 in May 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    9,848 Views
    Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 33,158 in May 2022

    Honda Cars India has announced a fresh round of discounts across the product lineup in May 2022. In an effort to boost car sales this month, the company has announced benefits of up to Rs 33,158. It is worth noting that the offers and benefits are variant, grade, and location-specific. Therefore, customers are advised to reach out to the nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers. 

    The latest offers and benefits are applicable till 31 May 2022 or until stocks last. Read below to learn more about the applicable offers. 

    Honda Jazz

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Honda Jazz continues to attract the highest discount of Rs 33,158. The total benefits include a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 12,158. Furthermore, customers can avail of an additional discount of Rs 5,000 on car exchange. To appease the existing Honda customers, the company offers a car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Moreover, the company also offers a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. 

    Honda City (fifth-generation)

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The latest iteration of the Honda City offers benefits of up to Rs 30,396. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 5,000 or free-of-cost (FOC) accessories up to Rs 5,396. Customers can also avail a discount of Rs 5,000 on car exchange. Additionally, Honda customers can avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. Furthermore, the company offers a corporate discount of Rs 8,000. 

    We have driven the upcoming Honda City e:HEV hybrid and you can read all about it here

    Honda WR-V

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Honda WR-V has also retained benefits from the last month and continues to offer benefits of up to Rs 26,000. This includes an exchange discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. Existing Honda customers can additionally avail loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. 

    Honda City (fourth-generation)

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The fourth-generation Honda City offers benefits of up to Rs 20,000. Honda customers can avail a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. Additionally, the customers can also avail a corporate discount of Rs 8,000 this month.

    Honda Amaze

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Honda Amaze attracts the least benefit of up to Rs 9,000. This includes a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. It is worth noting that the exchange bonus is not applicable for this model.

    Honda Amaze Image
    Honda Amaze
    ₹ 6.46 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Kia India registers 19,019 unit sales in April 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda Amaze Gallery

    • images
    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact Sedan Cars
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City eHEV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Honda City eHEV

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.46 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda Amaze Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.61 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.74 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.31 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.61 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.55 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.22 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.44 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.12 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.18 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 33,158 in May 2022