Honda Cars Available With Discounts of Up to Rs. 1.22 Lakh

Elevate SUV offers the highest discount

New Amaze listed with Rs. 77,200 benefits

Honda Cars India is offering attractive discounts across its entire product range this festive season. Customers can avail benefits of up to Rs. 1.22 lakh across the brand’s portfolio, which currently includes the Amaze, City, and Elevate.

Buyers of the new-gen Amaze can avail discounts of up to Rs. 77,200. Meanwhile, the City is being offered with benefits of up to Rs. 1.07 lakh. Among all three models, the Elevate SUV is listed with the highest discount of up to Rs. 1.22 lakh.

These offers are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. Do note, the benefits may vary depending on the variant, stock availability, and location.

As for the prices, the Amaze and City sedans are available at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 8.10 lakh and Rs. 12.38 lakh, respectively. Meanwhile, the Elevate SUV is listed with a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 11.91 lakh.