    Honda Cars Available With Discounts of Up to Rs. 1.22 Lakh

    Honda Cars Available With Discounts of Up to Rs. 1.22 Lakh
    • Elevate SUV offers the highest discount
    • New Amaze listed with Rs. 77,200 benefits

    Honda Cars India is offering attractive discounts across its entire product range this festive season. Customers can avail benefits of up to Rs. 1.22 lakh across the brand’s portfolio, which currently includes the Amaze, City, and Elevate.

    Honda Amaze Left Front Three Quarter

    Buyers of the new-gen Amaze can avail discounts of up to Rs. 77,200. Meanwhile, the City is being offered with benefits of up to Rs. 1.07 lakh. Among all three models, the Elevate SUV is listed with the highest discount of up to Rs. 1.22 lakh.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    These offers are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. Do note, the benefits may vary depending on the variant, stock availability, and location.

    As for the prices, the Amaze and City sedans are available at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 8.10 lakh and Rs. 12.38 lakh, respectively. Meanwhile, the Elevate SUV is listed with a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 11.91 lakh.

