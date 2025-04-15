Honda April Deals: Discounts up to Rs. 76,000!

• Discounts up to Rs. 76,000

• Elevate gets the highest discount

In an attempt to capture a higher market share, Honda Car India has started offering discounts for select models in April 2025. With discounts of up to Rs. 76,000, prospective buyers can now go forward with their purchase decision.

Starting with the Honda Elevate, the model gets the highest discount, topping out at Rs. 76,000 for the ZX variant, while the Apex Edition receives a slash of up to Rs. 56, 100. The Elevate now commands an ex-showroom tag of Rs. 11.91 lakh. This is followed by the Honda City which gets a slash of Rs. 63,300 for the SV, V, VX, and ZX variants, resulting in a starting ex-showroom tag of Rs. 12.28 lakh for the SV variant, while the City e:HEV gets a slash of Rs. 65,000 for the sole ZX variant. Finally, the Honda Amaze S (second-gen) variant gets a Rs. 57,200 cut, now commanding an ex-showroom tag of Rs. 7.63 lakh.

While these are the discounts displayed on the official website, the quantum of discounts may witness a flux across dealers, locations, and modes of payment that the deals are offered with. We recommend buyers to cross-check the same with the nearest Honda dealerships.